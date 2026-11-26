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SYRACUSE / NEWS & URBAN PLANNING – The maritime station in Syracuse is set to be transformed not only into a cruise hub but also into an urban park open to the public, with new green spaces, seaside squares and scenic walkways to reconnect the port with the city. The international two-stage design competition, launched by the Eastern Sicily Sea Port System Authority (AdSP), for the redevelopment of the structure and the outdoor areas of Molo Sant’Antonio has now concluded.

The first-place winner — chosen from 39 submissions in the first stage and five finalists admitted to the second — was the temporary professional grouping made up of Settanta7 srl (lead), Cascone Engineering srl and Paisà Architettura del Paesaggio di Stignani Associati srl.

“A new gateway to the city and the port”

“With this project we are taking a decisive step towards regenerating Syracuse’s waterfront, promoting a development model that combines cruise tourism growth, sustainability and urban integration,” said Francesco Di Sarcina, special commissioner of the Eastern Sicily Sea Port System Authority. “Our goal is to make the pier a lively place all year round, regardless of cruise ship traffic, returning a significant portion of the waterfront to the community. We will not only build a modern terminal but also create a new gateway to the city from the sea and, at the same time, a beautiful entrance to the port for the people of Syracuse.”

Mediterranean greenery, energy efficiency and public use

The winning proposal (submitted anonymously with the code 0045) was selected for its high architectural and landscape quality. The project will remove the current expanses of concrete — which are subject to a pronounced “heat island” effect — and replace them with Mediterranean gardens, shaded walkways and equipped areas. The new maritime station will have a large, sinuous roof in dialogue with Porto Grande and Ortigia, integrating photovoltaic systems and rainwater recovery.

The design aims to safely combine port activities with daily use by the community:

For passengers: functional, versatile and welcoming spaces to optimise cruise flows and reception services;

functional, versatile and welcoming spaces to optimise cruise flows and reception services; For citizens: free access to areas not subject to port security restrictions, with cycle and pedestrian paths, open-air sports areas, relaxation spaces, panoramic terraces and a large seaside square for cultural and recreational events.

Executive process, judging panel and prizes for finalists

The winning group will now oversee the subsequent stages up to the executive project, which, once the opinions of the relevant authorities have been obtained, will form the basis for the tender for the works. The selection was carried out by a judging panel composed of architect Gaetano Brex (Municipality of Syracuse), professor Luigi Alini (University of Catania), superintendent Antonino Lutri (Superintendence of Fine Arts and Cultural Heritage of Syracuse), engineer Guido Monteforte Specchi (Order of Engineers of Syracuse) and architect Sandro Brandino (president of the Order of Architects of Syracuse). The five finalists in the second stage were awarded cash prizes on a sliding scale based on their ranking, from €30,000 for first place to €25,000 for fifth.