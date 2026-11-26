Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MELILLI, SYRACUSE / CULTURE & SOCIETY – Putting kindness at the heart of reflection on the future of communities, with a focus on culture and the regeneration of social ties. This is the spirit of the event scheduled for Friday 27 November 2026 at 5.30pm at the Municipal Library of Melilli, where the Eco Book Festival will present the book “The Gentle Sword – A Short Poem on Kindness” by Prof. Daniel Amato, a lawyer, public manager, university lecturer and author of studies spanning law, philosophy, social sciences and literature.

The administration’s vision: “Culture as social infrastructure”

The initiative fits within the approach set out by the mayor Giuseppe Carta, chair of the IV Commission of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) “Environment, Territory and Mobility”, who sees culture as a pillar of civic cohesion and growth for the area.

“We want to move beyond the logic of one-off events and integrate cultural policy into local development processes, fostering social cohesion, civic participation and territorial identity,” the mayor Giuseppe Carta said. “Three months of stories, roots and regeneration on the Iblei Terrace, in the name of sustainability that is both environmental and human.”

The speakers and the evening’s programme

The meeting will offer a cross-disciplinary discussion between poetry, philosophy, law and civic engagement to rediscover kindness not as a weakness, but as a concrete force for social transformation. After speeches by the mayor Giuseppe Carta and Enza Marchica, head of the Strategic Area of the Municipality of Melilli and president of the association “Il Filo della Vita” ODV, the following will discuss the theme:

Michelangelo Giansiracusa , president of the Free association of municipalities of Syracuse (the former province) and mayor of Ferla, committed to promoting a culture of wellbeing as a driver of development;

, president of the Free association of municipalities of Syracuse (the former province) and mayor of Ferla, committed to promoting a culture of wellbeing as a driver of development; Violante Valenti , artistic director of the Pino Valenti da Melilli Foundation, a writer, playwright, essayist and theatre director;

, artistic director of the Pino Valenti da Melilli Foundation, a writer, playwright, essayist and theatre director; Agatino Mirko Aloisio, member of the municipal executive responsible for Culture of the Municipality of Melilli, who has shared with the author the academic and research path on kindness within the Sociology of Law.

Gianni Catania will moderate the debate, while the evening’s closing remarks will be delivered by the author Daniel Amato.