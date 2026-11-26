Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Court of Appeal in Catania has reduced the sentences given by the preliminary hearing judge of the Court of Syracuse to five men from Priolo, who were found on 30 June last year in a villa in possession of a shotgun and three pistols. The main defendant, Fabio De Simone, represented by lawyers Puccio Forestiere and Fabiola Fuccio, had his sentence halved from 10 years to 5 years and 10 months in prison. The other defendants—Christian Mirabile, Salvatore Tarascio, Mario Ranno and Gabriele Petrolito—were each sentenced to 2 years and 8 months, two years less than at first instance.

During the raid, the Carabinieri also detained two minors inside the country villa. Inside the property they found and seized a 12-gauge double-barrelled shotgun with its serial number filed off and two cartridges loaded with pellets; a 9mm semi-automatic pistol; a pistol originally a starter gun modified to be offensive; a revolver with its serial number filed off; a pen gun, all with ammunition, and two knives.