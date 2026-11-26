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The Court of Appeal in Catania has reduced Antonino Rasizzi Scalora’s sentence to four years in prison. The 21-year-old had originally been sentenced to six years for attempted murder. The court excluded the aggravating circumstance in the attempted murder charge. Defended by lawyers Puccio Forestiere and David Buscemi, the defendant was involved in a brawl in Priolo on 2 September 2025. During a fight between Caminanti, Rasizzi is said to have fired a gunshot— the weapon was never found—wounding A. F. in the elbow. The victim required medical treatment and a long hospital stay. The fight involved two groups using fists and sticks. The defendant has always denied using the gun. Rasizzi is currently under house arrest without an electronic tag.