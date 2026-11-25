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Enough of the infighting through press releases and the constant clashes between the majority, the opposition and the political forces. In Syracuse, it is necessary to lower the temperature and bring political debate back onto the tracks of dialogue and responsibility. This is the message from Fabio La Ferla, president of the Sicilian Environmental Organisation and a political figure, who has intervened in the city’s debate by calling on all institutional representatives to change their approach.

“In recent days we have seen a succession of press releases, statements, replies and counter-replies that fuel a public debate made up mainly of confrontation. As a citizen, as an active political figure and as someone who has known the political and administrative dynamics for years, I believe this way of doing politics deserves serious reflection,” La Ferla said.

The political figure clarified that he did not wish to address the merits of individual disputes or take sides with one party or another, but rather to make a general appeal to those holding political and institutional office.

“Politics cannot and must not become a constant media war fought through press releases. These exchanges often produce no concrete results, do not solve problems and only serve to create confusion among citizens, increasing their distance from and distrust in the institutions.”

According to La Ferla, it is the citizens who pay the price for this climate, as they risk losing faith in politics and equating those who work seriously for the area with those who perpetuate constant conflict.

Hence his appeal to national and regional MPs, party representatives, secretaries, municipal councillors, mayors and administrators: “If you truly want to pursue the good of the community, you must have the courage to sit around a table, engage in respectful discussion, listen to each other and seek common ground.”

“The means to dialogue exist: phone calls, emails, certified email and institutional meetings. First you dialogue, then, if necessary, you communicate. Not the other way around,” he stressed.

La Ferla concluded with a call to overcome personalism and division: “Syracuse, its province and our communities deserve far more than a constant media confrontation. Citizens deserve answers, projects and seriousness. Politics is not measured by the number of press releases published, but by the ability to find solutions and produce results in the collective interest. The time has come to set aside egos and return to doing politics around a table, with respect and responsibility.”