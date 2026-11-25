Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE, ROME / POLITICS & ENVIRONMENT – “We welcome the Senate Environment Committee’s approval of the motion committing the national Government to review the establishment process and the boundaries of the Parco degli Iblei. In substance and in method, this is what we have been calling for for months: the review must go through a round-table discussion with the authorities concerned and with the productive and social sectors. It is the first concrete step towards redrawing the boundaries.” This is stated in a note by Riccardo Gennuso, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for Forza Italia.

“Result of synergy between the area, the Region and the national Government”

According to the parliamentary representative of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), the vote secured at Palazzo Madama represents the culmination of constant dialogue between Sicily’s institutional representatives and the national executive.

“This outcome,” the blue-party member continued, “is the result of the work done by the delegation from that area, which has maintained continuous contact with the Government and with the national representatives. The path identified with the President of the Sicilian Region and the Environment Minister was legislative action on the perimeter and zoning, and it now finds its first outlet in Parliament.”

The involvement of municipalities and productive sectors

In conclusion, Gennuso reiterated the need for every decision on environmental protection in the Iblei area to be shared with those who work there daily: “The method we have supported from the start is genuine dialogue with the municipalities, the economic sectors and the social representatives, because protection of the Iblei only works if those who live and work in that area take part in the decisions.”