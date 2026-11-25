Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Holy Land, 1177. Exploiting Christian weakness, the Kurdish leader Salah al-Din (Saladin), at the head of an army of around 26,000 men, crossed the Sinai heading for the Templar fortress of Gaza. The Templars gathered to defend it, but this was a feint, as Saladin laid siege to Ascalon. King Baldwin IV and Reynald of Châtillon rushed to the city’s defence, leaving Jerusalem almost undefended. At that point Saladin’s true plan emerged: he outflanked the enemy and advanced straight on Jerusalem. As soon as Baldwin understood the manoeuvre, he set out with a handful of men to block him. The clash took place near a Templar fortress close to the present-day city of Ramla in modern Israel. It was 25 November 1177, and the event entered history as the battle of Montgisard. Baldwin IV and Reynald of Châtillon could count on 500 knights and a few thousand infantry, joined at the last moment by 80 Templars led by the order’s master, Odo of Saint-Amand. In the front line stood the knights of the Order of St Lazarus, their faces disfigured by leprosy, who fought without helmets to strike terror into the enemy. The frontal charge of Baldwin IV’s cavalry formed a wedge that split the enemy ranks, sowing panic among Saladin’s men, who had believed themselves safe from danger and were caught unprepared.

Moreover, the Muslim army was not cohesive at that moment but scattered over a wide area in search of plunder. Thousands of soldiers were killed, and Saladin himself barely escaped, suffering the worst defeat of his entire military career. In the hasty retreat to Egypt the sultan lost about 90% of his troops. It was the triumph of the “leper king”, the 16-year-old Baldwin IV, who had been crowned at the age of 13 in July 1174. He was one of the most admirable figures of the Crusader epic, showing, despite his youth, courage, loyalty and wisdom—and all this despite the great suffering caused by his illness. In memory of the victorious site, a Benedictine monastery dedicated to St Catherine of Alexandria was built; her feast day is celebrated on 25 November. Despite the defeat, Saladin found the strength to recover, and 10 years later he had his revenge by entering Jerusalem in triumph. But King Baldwin IV had died in 1185 at the age of 24, almost blind and exhausted by leprosy and family strife.

Giovanni Intravaia