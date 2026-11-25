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MILAN, AUGUSTA / ECONOMY & ENVIRONMENT – Sasol Italy today published its sustainability report for the 2025 financial year, outlining results and goals in energy transition, biodiversity protection, workplace safety and social inclusion, with the Augusta industrial plant playing a central role.

“Even in a challenging market context, particularly in the detergents sector, we have continued to promote sustainability in its economic, environmental and social dimensions, putting people, safety and responsible innovation at the centre,” said Guglielmo Allibrio, vice president of operations and CEO of Sasol Italy.

Less gas in Augusta, circular economy and research with the University of Catania

On the environmental and energy front, the report highlights a reduction in energy consumption achieved through lower natural gas use at the Augusta site and the closure of a less efficient plant. The company thus reaffirms its commitment to decarbonisation, aiming to keep greenhouse gas emissions below 300,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030, alongside a decrease in waste volumes—including hazardous waste—managed under circular economy principles and tracked on a dedicated platform.

Among the scientific and environmental projects are:

Academic research: a national PhD programme conducted in collaboration with the University of Catania , using the Oxo Alcohols unit in Augusta as a case study to optimise production processes and reduce environmental impact;

a national PhD programme conducted in collaboration with the , using the Oxo Alcohols unit in Augusta as a case study to optimise production processes and reduce environmental impact; Biodiversity: the initiative “Bees as bioindicators of air quality”, which uses around 240,000 bees in the apiaries of Sarroch and Terranova and has recently been extended to the Augusta site.

People, gender equality and a culture of “zero accidents”

At the end of the reporting period, Sasol Italy had 619 employees, with female representation rising to 15% of the workforce, supported by the implementation of the gender equality certification UNI/PdR 125:2022 and the “Women Empowerment in Sasol Italy” campaign. The report also highlights the company’s governance framework—including its code of conduct, human rights protection, anti-corruption measures and responsible supply chain management.

Maximum attention remains on health and safety, monitored through the RCR indicator and guided by a culture of “zero accidents”, as well as support for local communities through the partnership with Dynamo Camp, which directly involves employees and their families.