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Milan’s Piazza Affari leads European losses as banks and tech fall, while car and luxury stocks hold

European financial markets are trading without a clear direction, weighed down both by renewed concerns over potential US tariffs and by fresh profit-taking in the technology sector. Meanwhile, investors are focused on the United States, where macroeconomic data on GDP and PCE inflation, which will help guide the Federal Reserve’s next moves, are due for release.

By midday, the Old Continent’s indices have yet to settle on a shared trend. Renewed trade frictions between Washington and its foreign partners, combined with a new wave of selling in tech stocks amid doubts over the high valuations tied to artificial intelligence, are damping buying interest. In the background, the wait for US macroeconomic figures continues.

At the midpoint of the session, Milan is recording the sharpest decline among the major European markets, down 0.82% and slipping below 48,000 points, dragged lower by banks and tech stocks (while car and luxury shares hold firm). Frankfurt is also in the red (-0.17%) as is Madrid (-0.47%). Paris stands out, rising 0.7% thanks to a 7% surge in Bureau Veritas, driven by reports of a possible bid from Advent. London is little changed (+0.04%).

The mood is far heavier in the United States ahead of the Wall Street open: Nasdaq futures are down 2.63%, S&P 500 futures are off 1.73% and the Dow Jones is down 1.07%. In pre-market trading, Nvidia (-5.03%) and Anthropic (-4.79%) are among the biggest fallers.

Selling in the technology sector had already hit Asian markets earlier, ending the session sharply lower after the previous day’s rebound: Seoul lost 6.2% (with the Kospi at 4,697.51 points) and Tokyo fell 2.27%, while Shanghai and Hong Kong closed down 2% and 1.1% respectively.