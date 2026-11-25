Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, the Ministry of Education and Merit is lighting up red to reaffirm its firm opposition to all forms of abuse and show solidarity with victims.

At the heart of the ministry’s commitment is the “No means no” project, carried out with INDIRE, which already involves more than 4,000 schools. Speaking on the eve of the anniversary at an event dedicated to equality and respect, the minister Giuseppe Valditara highlighted a historic turning point for the school system: for the first time, education in respect, healthy relationships, emotional empathy and tackling gender-based violence have become mandatory learning objectives.

Data from the ministry’s recent census confirm the scale of the initiative, showing that almost 90% of secondary schools have already launched specific programmes on the subject. According to the minister, devoting the school year to respect means teaching young people about boundaries and recognising women’s autonomy, making young people the driving force behind the cultural change needed to root out all forms of abuse and discrimination.