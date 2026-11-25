Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO / CULTURE & SOCIETY – To mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Priolo Gargallo town council is organising two cultural events at the Teatro Comunale to raise awareness among the public and reaffirm a firm rejection of every form of abuse and discrimination. Both events are free to attend, subject to availability.

The Teatro Comunale programme: “Senza Rossetto” and “Libera”

The series begins tonight, Wednesday 25 November, at 8.30pm, with the one-act play “Senza Rossetto – Women’s Voices, Yesterday, Today, Always”, written and directed by Chiara Catera, with special appearances by Barbara Catera and Angela Nobile.

The second event is scheduled for Saturday 28 November at 7pm, with “Libera”, an evening dedicated to art, emotion and civic awareness to support the fight against gender-based violence.

Mayor Pippo Gianni’s appeal: “No woman should feel alone”

“Violence against women is a wound that affects the whole community, not just those who suffer it,” said mayor Pippo Gianni. “As an administration we wanted to hold two evenings at the Teatro Comunale so that Priolo Gargallo does not remain silent. With Senza Rossetto and Libera we want to give voice to women, to their courage and their freedom, and send a clear message, especially to young people: no love justifies control, fear, humiliation or violence.”

“Our commitment does not end on 25 November,” the mayor concluded. “We will continue to support prevention, listening and the anti-violence network, so that no woman in Priolo Gargallo feels alone. We invite all citizens to attend: being there is already a way to take the right side.”

Two free events against violence towards women at Priolo Gargallo’s Teatro Comunale on 25 and 28 November.