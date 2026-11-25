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ROME / NEWS & SOCIETY – To mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Carabinieri have launched a new awareness and communication campaign with a clear message: “Do not look the other way”. The aim is to engage not only victims, encouraging them to file a criminal complaint, but also those who live alongside abusive situations – neighbours, friends, family – so they do not remain silent behind the false belief that it is “just a couple’s issue”.

Codice Rosso figures and “warning offences”

The force’s operational and preventive work focuses in particular on so-called “warning offences” — stalking, domestic abuse and sexual violence — which often precede tragic outcomes. The data confirm the sustained commitment nationwide:

Offences prosecuted (Italy’s fast-track procedure for domestic and gender-based violence (Codice Rosso)): 63,687 in 2024, 62,361 in 2025 and 44,120 in the first nine months of 2026 ;

63,687 in 2024, 62,361 in 2025 and ; People arrested: 9,499 in 2024, 8,972 in 2025 and 7,598 in the first nine months of 2026.

On the portal www.carabinieri.it there is also a dedicated area with the “Violenzametro”, an anonymous self-assessment tool designed to measure the level of violence in relationships.

Specialised units, protected listening and the “Mobile Angel” project

To tackle the issue in a structured way, the Victim Support Section operates within the Criminological Analysis Department of the Ra.C.I.S., backed for twelve years by the National Monitoring Network on Gender-Based Violence, made up of Marshals and Sergeants trained at the Higher Institute of Investigative Techniques (ISTI) and in collaboration with the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (CNOP).

On the ground, as well as the seminar “Beyond the Silence” held yesterday at Ra.C.I.S. in the presence of the Commander General Gen. C.A. Salvatore Luongo, projects continue in synergy with Soroptimist International d’Italia:

“A Room of One’s Own”: over 200 protected spaces inside barracks (inspired by the “Lanzarote Room”), supplemented by portable kits with micro-cameras for off-site hearings;

over 200 protected spaces inside barracks (inspired by the “Lanzarote Room”), supplemented by portable kits with micro-cameras for off-site hearings; “Mobile Angel”: the smartwatch connected directly to the Carabinieri’s operational centres to send immediate alerts and geolocate victims who have filed a criminal complaint.

Schools, lit-up barracks and agreements with institutions and businesses