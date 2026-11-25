Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

VERONA, PALERMO / POLITICS & LOCAL AUTHORITIES – A large delegation of Sicilian mayors attended this morning’s opening of the 43rd national assembly of the association of Italian municipalities (ANCI) at Veronafiere, titled “Dear Italy. Mayors for the 80th anniversary of our Republic”. Led by president Paolo Amenta and general secretary Mario Emanuele Alvano, the Island’s delegation—attended by regional minister for local authorities Francesca Garigliano—reviewed the resources secured so far for local authorities and the upcoming institutional battles.

Review of regional resources: towards €400 million annually

At the heart of the meeting with local administrators was the process launched with the regional government, which has unlocked financial allocations that had been stalled for years:

Local authorities fund: increased from the initial €350 million to the current €385 million , with the regional stability law proposal forecasting €400 million annually for the three-year period 2027–2029 ;

increased from the initial €350 million to the current , with the regional stability law proposal forecasting for the three-year period ; Investment fund: raised from €115 million to €120 million.

“A result of historic significance, considering that the local authorities fund had not seen substantial increases for about ten years,” Amenta and Alvano stressed. “After years of virtual stagnation in regional resources, we have secured important increases, the fruit of constant work and institutional dialogue that we intend to continue.”

Allocation criteria and appeal on the municipal solidarity fund

Alongside the increase in total sums, the leaders of ANCI Sicilia reiterated the need to revise the current criteria for allocating regional resources, putting forward concrete proposals to overcome mechanisms that risk exacerbating disparities between municipalities in the same demographic bracket.

At the national level, attention remains high on the appeal brought by the association against the current distribution criteria of the municipal solidarity fund, which continue to penalise Sicilian municipalities: “We must now consolidate these results and tackle the outstanding issues,” Amenta and Alvano concluded, “to ensure all municipalities have adequate resources to provide services to citizens.”