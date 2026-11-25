Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE, ROME / POLITICS & ENVIRONMENT – “I thank Senator Nino Germanà and the parliamentarians in our political group for the initiatives they have taken in Rome on the Hyblaean Mountains National Park. The orders of the day represent an important step forward in a battle I have been fighting for years, and they show our political force’s ability to take up the concerns of the area and turn them into parliamentary action.” This was said by Carlo Auteri, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for Lega-Italia Federale, commenting on the policy motions tabled in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

Orders of the day: three points on institutional round table, suspension of process and protection of the Anapo

The orders of the day presented in Rome commit the national executive to three main lines of action to address the issues linked to the establishment of the protected area:

Round-table consultation: urgently promote an institutional dialogue involving the Region of Sicily, the Liberi Consorzi, the affected municipalities, the river basin authority, Arpa Sicilia and representatives of productive and social sectors, with the aim of re-examining the entire establishment process, the boundary definition and the safeguard measures;

urgently promote an institutional dialogue involving the Region of Sicily, the Liberi Consorzi, the affected municipalities, the river basin authority, Arpa Sicilia and representatives of productive and social sectors, with the aim of re-examining the entire establishment process, the boundary definition and the safeguard measures; Suspension or adjustment: consider legislative and administrative initiatives to suspend or adjust the effects of the current procedure and the interim safeguard measures, identifying solutions compatible with local economic activities and integrated with existing constraints;

consider legislative and administrative initiatives to suspend or adjust the effects of the current procedure and the interim safeguard measures, identifying solutions compatible with local economic activities and integrated with existing constraints; Structural intervention plan: allocate dedicated resources to mitigate hydrogeological risk in areas classified P4 and R4 and to upgrade wastewater treatment systems, starting with the protection of the Anapo river.

“Environmental protection compatible with the land and businesses”

“Seeing the issues I have documented through years of work, freedom-of-information requests and discussions with the competent bodies reflected in the parliamentary motions is a source of great satisfaction,” Auteri continued. “We have raised specific questions, backed by findings from the river basin authority and Arpa Sicilia. We have always maintained that protection of the Hyblaean Mountains must start by addressing the real environmental emergencies, securing the land and respecting the communities that live there and the productive activities that represent their economic and social heritage.”

For the regional representative, however, the process remains open: “My position remains the one I have held for years: the Hyblaean Mountains Park can be a resource, but not with this boundary and not on these premises. We have achieved an important result at the political and institutional level; now we must work to ensure these commitments lead to concrete measures. We will not stop.”