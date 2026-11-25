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SCICLI, RAGUSA / NEWS – A large fire, whose cause is still under investigation, broke out this afternoon in a reed bed next to Strada Provinciale 64, on the coastal stretch linking Donnalucata to Cava d’Aliga in the municipality of Scicli.

High flames, black smoke and Fire Brigade intervention

Fanned by dense dry vegetation, the flames quickly grew in size, producing a thick column of black smoke visible for a considerable distance along the coast.

After the first reports from residents and passing motorists, Fire Brigade crews arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze and carry out clearance work to prevent the fire from spreading further or reaching the road.

Advice for motorists on the SP 64

Drivers using the SP 64 in the affected area are advised to exercise extreme caution due to possible reduced visibility from the smoke, to slow down and not to stop near the fire perimeter so as not to hinder emergency vehicle manoeuvres. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.