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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Two new sports facilities at the I.I.S.S. “Antonello Gagini” secondary school in Syracuse were inaugurated this morning after major refurbishment of the indoor gym and regeneration of the tension structure.

The work was funded under the PR FESR Sicilia 2021–2027 programme, Action 4.2.1, aimed at upgrading and improving school and training environments.

The president of the Free Association of Municipalities of Syracuse (the former province), Michelangelo Giansiracusa, and the provincial councillor for school buildings, Salvo Cannata, expressed satisfaction with the result.

“Two important sports spaces are being returned to the school community and to the whole city of Syracuse. This is a significant achievement that shows how important it is to invest in the quality of school environments, in promoting sport and in the wellbeing of our young people.

Particular thanks go to the headteacher Giovanna Strano and all her staff, to the designer, engineer Sebastiano Sudano, and to the technical staff of the Free Association of Municipalities of Syracuse, who provided assistance and technical support.

Collaboration between schools and local authorities is a fundamental condition for improving the school building stock and offering new opportunities for growth and socialisation to the younger generation.”