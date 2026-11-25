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SYRACUSE / POLITICS & NEWS – Political tensions have flared again over waste management in the Syracuse area. In a strongly worded post on his social media, the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Carlo Auteri has criticised Syracuse city council, highlighting problems with contracts and the serious impact on workers in the sector.

“Failed management and indifference towards contractors”

Auteri, a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), said the city is gripped by administrative paralysis that is harming the whole community: “The paradox of what is happening in Syracuse, with this failed management of the waste service, is made worse by the absolute indifference of an administration that has been unable for months to escape the quagmire of disputes involving the contractors.”

The case of the twelve sacked workers and the vehicles still on the road

Auteri’s criticism focuses in particular on the fate of twelve workers who have lost their jobs, even though the refuse vehicles continue to operate normally across the city despite the legal troubles of the companies involved.

“What is also scandalous is the situation of these twelve fathers: although they work for a company linked to Tekra, which in turn provides services for another firm (in effect the same people), they have been made redundant,” the regional parliamentarian stressed. “Yet the refuse collection vehicles, belonging to a company declared bankrupt by a Court ruling, are still driving around the city. It is a disgrace and a total lack of respect for the citizens and these workers.”