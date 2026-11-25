Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A vehicle track to the coast risks becoming an open door to uncontrolled traffic. This is the issue reported by the Pro Arenella ETS association to the relevant authorities regarding the situation found in the Costa del Sole area, in the Arenella district of Syracuse.

The problem is documented by photographs showing a vehicle inside the area facing the sea, reachable via a narrow road normally used by residents and bathers to access the coast.

According to the association, the passage was made possible by the removal or displacement of several boulders placed at the entrance to the path. Although these were not fully effective in preventing vehicle access, they still acted as a physical deterrent without hindering pedestrian or cycling access.

Pro Arenella argues that preventive action is needed to stop the incident from recurring and to prevent the area from gradually becoming accessible to cars. The risks primarily concern the safety of pedestrians, families and bathers, especially during the summer season, as well as environmental and landscape protection, the potential dumping of waste and the improper occupation of coastal spaces by camper vans and other vehicles.

The association has therefore asked the authorities to carry out an inspection and consider restoring the deterrent elements or installing alternative systems compatible with the environmental and landscape context. Proposals also include the installation of appropriate signage to prohibit access to unauthorised vehicles.

The request emphasises the need to keep the pedestrian path free and accessible, also ensuring the needs of people with reduced mobility and the passage of authorised emergency, rescue and service vehicles.

“The request is not aimed at restricting access to the sea, but rather at preserving its public, free and safe use,” the association stressed, declaring its willingness to collaborate with the relevant bodies.