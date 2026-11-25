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SYRACUSE / POLITICS & NEWS – “This affair worries me greatly, and what worries me most is how the mayor continues to handle it on a moral level.” Appearing on the programme Punto e a capo, lawyer and municipal councillor Massimo Milazzo, group leader of the Democratic Party at Palazzo Vermexio, delivered a damning assessment of Syracuse’s political and administrative situation, about a month and a half after Operation Nexus began on 14 October.

The shadow of Nexus and the no‑confidence motion

In the immediate aftermath of the investigation, Milazzo had asked the mayor Francesco Italia to clarify whether the events were isolated or part of a wider system, so that citizens, businesses and prospective municipal employees could be certain they could compete on a level playing field and with full transparency. Questions that, in his view, remain unanswered.

On the outcome of the recent no‑confidence motion — voted for by 16 councillors against 14, but which failed to pass because it did not reach the 20 votes needed to remove the mayor — the PD group leader still speaks of a political defeat for the executive, describing Nexus as “the straw that broke the camel’s back” in a phase marked by what he judges to be a lack of concrete administration.

City problems: from water to waste, parking and the cemetery

During the interview, Milazzo listed a long series of daily emergencies that penalise families, businesses and visitors:

Water and waste services: entire homes and premises left without water and a waste collection service he judges to have never got off the ground, with the risk of an extension to the new tender;

entire homes and premises left without water and a waste collection service he judges to have never got off the ground, with the risk of an extension to the new tender; Roads, traffic and parking: potholed streets with serious accidents, unresolved traffic and a lack of parking spaces, with the U‑turn on the privatisation of parking only coming after the Nexus investigation documents;

potholed streets with serious accidents, unresolved traffic and a lack of parking spaces, with the U‑turn on the privatisation of parking only coming after the Nexus investigation documents; Cemetery and urban decorum: full burial niches, degradation at the cemetery and a shortage of traffic wardens to enforce the rules and decorum, even in the face of misbehaviour by tourists in piazza Duomo;

full burial niches, degradation at the cemetery and a shortage of traffic wardens to enforce the rules and decorum, even in the face of misbehaviour by tourists in piazza Duomo; Youth exodus: a statistic cited by Milazzo shows that in recent years 7.65% of the population — on average young people aged 28–30 — have left the city, impoverishing the area and accelerating demographic ageing.

“We need business zones and agri‑food processing”

According to the Democratic Party member, in eight and a half years of administration there has been a lack of economic vision for Syracuse’s future, which has been entrusted almost exclusively to a largely seasonal tourism sector. To create stable employment, Milazzo proposes setting up an area dedicated to small and medium‑sized enterprises — supported by incentives on local taxes — and developing on‑site processing of the area’s agri‑food specialities, such as the new Syracuse potato, Cassibile strawberries, citrus fruits and the Pachino cherry tomato, which are currently often processed outside the province.

Work with the young PD members and the question of a mayoral candidacy

Milazzo claimed credit for the shared work in the Municipal council with councillors Sara Zappulla and Angelo Greco and with the city secretariat led by Matilde Di Giovanni, reiterating the desire to pursue a politics free from patronage and favours. When directly asked about a possible bid for mayor in the next elections, he replied that it was premature, but stressed that Syracuse “must be rebuilt” through a broad convergence of responsible political forces around the city’s priorities, from which the team would then emerge.