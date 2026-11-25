Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO, SYRACUSE / NEWS & SOCIETY – On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, women of all ages, backgrounds and experiences came together in Piazza Vittime del Femminicidio, by the red bench, to share a message of solidarity, awareness and closeness. The initiative, born of a desire to move beyond mere symbolic observance, invited women to recognise one another, support each other and build a network across the area.

Patrizia Arangio’s message: “be a shield, a voice, a presence”

The meeting was organised by Patrizia Arangio, who called for authentic bonds within the community: “In a world where it is easy to point the finger, let us choose to be a refuge, advice, a hand on the shoulder. In a world full of problems, let us learn to listen, to give a smile, to leave no one behind. In the face of violence we must be a shield, a voice, a presence.”

The decision to gather in Piazza Vittime del Femminicidio, in front of the red bench, directly evokes the memory of the women who have lost their lives, the grief of their families and the collective responsibility to combat every form of abuse: “Coming together in a community often marked by division takes on even greater significance,” Arangio continued. “Different women, with different paths and sensitivities, choosing to be here and to share a fundamental principle: no woman must be left alone.”

A start of an open path for the city

The photographer Jvano Bosco captured the symbolic moment and was thanked by the participants for freely offering his professional skills and sharing the civic value of the event.

The hope expressed at the end of the meeting is that today will mark only the beginning: “This is not meant to be an isolated initiative. I would like it to become the start of a journey, with more moments of encounter and sharing, so that more and more women and men can feel involved and find a space where they can recognise and support one another. Participation must grow, leaving no one behind.”