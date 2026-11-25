Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The cabinet has restored the direct election of the presidents of the Liberi consorzi comunali and metropolitan areas in Sicily. The proposal from the Sud Chiama Nord movement was approved. “At last the era of appointees is over,” the movement’s leader, Cateno De Luca, said, “and we are returning to the popular vote.”

“The bill was at the heart of the agreement with Giorgia Meloni,” De Luca continued, “and today we have the long-awaited answer that gives citizens a voice and the power of choice again.”