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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SCOGLITTI, RAGUSA / NEWS – A serious road accident occurred this late afternoon, around 5.30pm, along the Kamarina ring road in Scoglitti, where a violent head-on collision took place between a car and an agricultural tractor.

One critically injured and extensive vehicle damage

The impact left one person critically injured. They were treated at the scene by medical staff and then taken to hospital by ambulance for further care.

The collision was particularly violent: the car sustained extensive front-end damage, and the airbags deployed on impact.

Darkness and poor visibility among the hypotheses under review

Poor visibility may have played a role in the accident: at the time of the collision, the stretch of road is believed to have been completely dark. However, the precise causes and a full reconstruction of the incident will be determined by the investigations and checks carried out by the police.

At the scene, the 118 emergency medical service, officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) of Vittoria and the Carabinieri attended, managing traffic and conducting the necessary checks. (Photo by Franco Assenza)