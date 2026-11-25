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ROME, RIETI / NEWS & JUSTICE – New developments in the investigation into the Emanuela Orlandi case: several audio cassettes were reportedly found in 2024, when investigators, acting on a request from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, searched properties in Rieti and Rome belonging to Mario Meneguzzi, the uncle of the missing teenager, who died more than a decade ago.

A discovery in the Rome home and two years of secrecy

According to reports, it was in Meneguzzi’s Rome home that the investigators found the audio media containing the recordings.

The cassettes were examined in the strictest confidentiality for about two years, until the latest twist: investigators have now isolated a new voice.

Ongoing investigative checks

The seizure and analysis of the tapes form part of the in-depth work carried out by the Public Prosecutor’s Office on materials and evidence linked to the case. Meanwhile, the results of the technical checks on the recordings found during the 2024 searches remain under scrutiny.