Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS & LOCAL AUTHORITIES – “I welcome with great satisfaction the cabinet’s green light for the enabling bill that provides for the restoration of direct elections for provincial presidents and councils. This is an important step forward for democracy, territorial representation and citizen participation in the life of institutions.” This was stated by Giuseppe Di Mare, provincial commissioner and regional deputy commissioner of Lega-Italia Federale for Syracuse, commenting on the reform promoted by the executive after a years-long party campaign.

Focus on the Free association of municipalities of Syracuse and the authority’s finances

Di Mare said direct voting strengthens the bond between voters and administrations and makes the ruling class more accountable, but it requires particular attention to the concrete conditions of local authorities: “I think of our province of Syracuse, of the different needs of its 21 municipalities, but also of the extreme financial and economic difficulties facing the Free association of municipalities (the former province). A debt situation that heavily conditions its operational and planning capacity.”

Hence the appeal to tie institutional reform to economic support: “The restoration of direct elections must therefore be accompanied by a financial recovery process and adequate resources. We cannot grant full democratic representation to bodies that risk lacking the economic tools to perform their functions.”

Strategic responsibilities and hopes for Sicily

Recalling areas crucial to daily life—from roads to school buildings, from territorial planning to coordination between municipalities—the Lega-Italia Federale leader stressed the need to equip authorities with adequate tools to operate effectively.

“I hope the parliamentary process moves swiftly and that in Sicily, respecting the prerogatives of our special autonomy, we can also move beyond the second-level election system,” Di Mare concluded. “Popular participation is never an obstacle to decision-making; it is the foundation of its democratic legitimacy.”