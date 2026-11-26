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ROME, CALTANISSETTA / NEWS & JUSTICE – “In a few minutes I will no longer be here, so you will understand that a ‘man condemned to death’ cannot lie.” With these words, dated 20 November—the day before his suicide on 21 November—Gianni De Gennaro opened an eight-page testament letter left “to the competent authorities, in the hope that they have the honesty to make it public” and revealed today in an exclusive by the Corriere della Sera.

“My moral testament” and loyalty to the State

In the document, enclosed in an envelope and introduced by the phrase “This is my moral testament”, the former police chief defends his decades of public service, rejecting any suggestion that he ever acted for personal gain: “I have never betrayed my oath of loyalty to my country – he writes – and I have never asked for anything for myself: ask Conte, Amato, Enrico and Gianni Letta. And Prodi.”

In the eight pages written before taking his own life, De Gennaro states that he always acted to obey orders and helped others without ever favouring himself or his family. He also admits to having made mistakes, sometimes described as “unforgivable”, but clarifies: “I have never betrayed the trust of those who placed it in me, and I have never betrayed friendship.”

The explanation about the hard drive sought by Caltanissetta prosecutors

A large part of the letter is devoted to the hard drive sought by investigators from the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Caltanissetta as part of the inquiries into the via D’Amelio case and the accusations made against the former prefect by prosecutor Salvatore De Luca. De Gennaro explains why he had not handed it over previously and describes its contents:

No secret or mystery: the former Home Office chief rules out that the drive contains any puzzles or hidden documents;

the former Home Office chief rules out that the drive contains any puzzles or hidden documents; Forty years of activity: the drive would contain only the records of roughly forty years of professional life, marked by suffering and bitterness;

the drive would contain only the records of roughly forty years of professional life, marked by suffering and bitterness; An invitation to the investigators: the former police chief asks them to examine it carefully, but “with a calm mind, free from pointless conspiracy theories”.

“Here is the object of everyone’s desire, the hard drive that everyone is looking for – he begins in the passage about the storage device –. It contains no mysteries, no secrets, only the records of roughly 40 years of what has been part of my life, filled with suffering and bitterness.”