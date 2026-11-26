Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MONREALE, PALERMO / NEWS – An alarm signal, quick action to reach safety and a rapid intervention between a wooded area and the state road led Carabinieri from the radio-mobile section of the Monreale company to arrest a 60-year-old man from Partinico in the act for violating a restraining order banning him from places frequented by the victim.

The anti-stalking alarm and the escape into the woods

The man was already subject to the precautionary measure of a restraining order keeping him away from his ex-partner, with an electronic tag fitted, following previous abuse.

It all began when the woman, returning home, was alerted by the sound of her anti-stalking device and noticed the 60-year-old in his car in the condominium car park. She quickly moved away and took refuge in a nearby rehabilitation centre, from where she called 112.

The roadblock, the seizure and the validation

The officers, assisted by the operations centre of the Palermo Carabinieri group—tasked with monitoring movements reported by the electronic tag—began tracking the man, who had meanwhile fled on foot into a wooded area. Thanks to observation, tailing and constant real-time updates on the fugitive’s position, the Carabinieri located and safely stopped him shortly afterwards as he tried to continue his escape along the state road.

During a personal and vehicle search, the following were found and seized:

a serrated kitchen knife, hidden in the door pocket;

three garden shears, kept in the boot.

The arrest was later validated by the Preliminary Judge of the Court of Palermo.