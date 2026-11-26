Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Entertainment & health – “I start chemotherapy next Monday and I’m scared.” With this direct and emotional announcement, Antonella Elia reveals she will soon begin a course of treatment starting next week, openly admitting the fear that comes with this step.

The announcement and her fear of starting treatment

The TV personality’s confession puts the emotional and personal impact of a diagnosis that requires chemotherapy at the forefront. Her candid words convey the fragility and sincerity of the moment, in which her fear of facing the therapy is clear.

Treatment begins on Monday

With the start of treatment set for early next week, Antonella Elia enters a delicate phase, marked by the demands of the therapy and the support of loved ones, colleagues and the public. Further statements or updates from her on the journey she is about to face are awaited.