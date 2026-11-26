Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS – Road safety is back at the centre of the city debate with the public initiative “Road safety – A safer city for everyone”, scheduled for Saturday 28 November 2026 at 5pm at Il Cerchio, via dell’Arsenale 40/A in Syracuse. The event is promoted by Alternativa Libera Siracusa in collaboration with the Comitato Attivisti Siracusani (C.A.S.), the Tappami Association and the Ruote Libere Association.

The meeting will be coordinated by Salvatore Russo, president of Alternativa Libera Siracusa, with the confirmed participation of Dr Sulfaro representing the Syracuse Police Headquarters on behalf of the police chief Aldo Fusco. Remote contributions are also expected from Severino Magni (Ruote Libere Association, road signage expert) and Cristiano Davoli (president of the Tappami Association).

Routine maintenance and more road checks

During the afternoon, the main issues with urban traffic will be examined – from potholes and road damage to damaged pavements, as well as horizontal and vertical signage and pedestrian crossings – alongside a review of municipal contracts to reconstruct the resources used, work carried out and impact on citizens.

“Before we continue to spend resources on isolated interventions,” Salvatore Russo said, “we need to understand how much we are spending, which jobs are being contracted out, what is actually being done and, above all, what results citizens are getting. Routine maintenance must become a permanent priority.”

On the prevention and repression of offences, the initiative calls on the Prefecture and law enforcement to step up checks on behaviour such as using mobile phones while driving and the circulation of irregular vehicles: “Safety is not achieved just by installing raised crossings. We need more checks, more prevention and a constant law enforcement presence on the roads.”

Civic volunteering, cycle paths and participation

Among the proposals on the table are:

involving citizens in civic volunteering – following the example of the Tappami Association – with networks of trained volunteers to report issues and collaborate, in projects authorised and coordinated by the administration, on the upkeep of public spaces, including through tools such as administrative bartering;

– following the example of the Tappami Association – with networks of trained volunteers to report issues and collaborate, in projects authorised and coordinated by the administration, on the upkeep of public spaces, including through tools such as administrative bartering; a comprehensive review of cycle paths, with reference to the case of via Re Ierone I, the Rossana Maiorca cycle path and the Grande Pista Ciclabile project by Padre Rosario Lo Bello.

The meeting will also leave room for contributions from the public to gather reports and proposals: “We do not want to limit ourselves to denouncing the problems,” Russo concluded. “We want to put concrete proposals on the table and build a path that can become an administrative project for Syracuse.”