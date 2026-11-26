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Diego Giarratana, a former municipal councillor and deputy mayor of Priolo Gargallo and vice president of the Free association of municipalities (the former province) of Syracuse, has been appointed commissioner of MPA-Grande Sicilia in Priolo Gargallo. Giarratana, whose appointment was signed by provincial commissioner Prof. Vincenzo Vinciullo, will be tasked with organising the movement, forming and appointing the executive board and monitoring local political activities, while fostering dialogue with the various components of the Priolo community.

“I thank Giuseppe Carta, Prof. Vincenzo Vinciullo and the entire Grande Sicilia–MPA organisation for the trust they have placed in me. I accept the responsibility of the role of city commissioner with the willingness to continue my political commitment to Priolo,” said Diego Giarratana.

“My first task will be to consolidate the movement’s presence in the city and open a dialogue with citizens, associations and local groups,” the newly appointed commissioner Giarratana continued. “From this dialogue, we want to build a political proposal that starts from the problems of the people of Priolo and clearly indicates the priorities for the future of our city.”

Commenting on the appointment, Giuseppe Carta highlighted the value of the administrative and political experience Giarratana has gained over the years. “Diego Giarratana is a deep connoisseur of the area and local dynamics, also by virtue of the roles he has held, which have allowed him to gain extensive experience within institutions,” Carta said. “He has always had a strong sense of belonging to the Grande Sicilia-MPA political project, towards which he has shown availability and commitment.”

“We are certain that Diego Giarratana will carry out this role with seriousness and efficiency, contributing to the creation of a team attentive to the community’s needs,” said provincial commissioner Prof. Vincenzo Vinciullo. “Roots in the territory are built with presence, but above all with the ability to turn citizens’ demands into concrete actions, and Giarratana is the right person for this role.”

The appointment is part of Grande Sicilia–MPA’s path of organisation and local engagement, with the aim of strengthening the movement’s presence in the municipalities of the province of Syracuse and structuring a network of participation and dialogue with local communities.