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MELILLI, SYRACUSE / NEWS & SECURITY – The Municipal Police of the Municipality of Melilli is warning residents about possible phone scams. Several suspicious calls have been reported, allegedly about fines that need to be settled, in which the callers urge residents to go to the municipal offices.

Suspicion of scams to lure residents out of their homes

The Municipal Police stress that these communications do not come from them in any way and warn that such calls may be an attempt to trick people into leaving their homes, making it easier to burgle the empty properties.

The municipal administration and the officers recommend:

paying the utmost attention and not giving out any personal data or information over the phone;

always checking the authenticity of any communications received by contacting only the official channels;

raising awareness among the elderly and the most vulnerable in the community.

Mayor Giuseppe Carta’s appeal and the contact number

“The safety of our town and the protection of our citizens are a priority for this administration,” said the mayor of Melilli, Giuseppe Carta. “I urge everyone to be extremely careful and to report any suspicious situations to the Municipal Police immediately. Prevention and public cooperation are essential to stop every attempt at fraud.”

For information, clarification or to report suspicious calls, you can contact the Municipal Police of Melilli directly on 0931 552129.