Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The killer then took his own life on the Lora viaduct

The day after the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, a 24-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Ponte Buggianese, in the province of Pistoia, killed by her partner.

After the murder, the man—a 25-year-old Italian citizen—is believed to have driven to the Lora viaduct on the A1 motorway in Barberino del Mugello (Florence), set fire to his car and then taken his own life by jumping from the bridge. Police are conducting investigations at the home and on the viaduct to establish the circumstances.

The same overpass was the scene, on 3 September, of the murder of Lorena Isceri, who was thrown to her death by her ex-partner Federico Vella, who then killed himself in the same way. To allow emergency services and authorities to carry out their work, the stretch of the A1 between the Direttissima junction and Aglio was closed to traffic.