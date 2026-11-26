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A man’s body, in an advanced state of decomposition, was found on Wednesday evening among rubbish in the abandoned building on via Augusto Renzini, in Spinaceto. Police and forensic teams are on site to reconstruct events.

A mystery in Rome’s Spinaceto district, where at about 6.30pm on Wednesday a man’s body was discovered inside the ruins of the former Città del Rugby, at 70 via Augusto Renzini.

The alarm was raised by passers-by or residents, prompting an immediate response from Ares 118 paramedics, officers from Spinaceto police station and the forensic police. Investigators are maintaining strict confidentiality: the advanced state of decomposition makes it premature to determine whether the death was natural or violent.

The victim has not yet been identified. No documents or personal effects useful for identification were found near the body, which was lying among piles of rubbish. The coroner and forensic experts are working to carry out examinations and try to identify the man, who had most likely taken refuge inside the derelict building.

The case throws fresh light on the decay of the former Città del Rugby, an unfinished project originally conceived as a major sports hub. Returned to the Municipality of Rome in 2017, the structure was never completed or demolished and over time became a makeshift shelter for the homeless and drifters. Despite repeated clearances — the most recent in January 2024, three months after the murder of a 56-year-old Romanian citizen at the same location — the area has again been illegally occupied, leading to the tragic outcome of the past few hours.