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Two restaurants closed, 250 kg of food and 1,200 out-of-date eggs seized

Two eateries in Rome were shut by the Municipal Police as part of a series of inspections aimed at protecting public health and enforcing commercial regulations.

The operations led to the seizure and destruction of large quantities of spoiled food and administrative fines totalling €15,000.

Hygiene failings and seizures in the Marconi area

The first operation was carried out by officers from the XI Marconi Group together with staff from the local health authority (ASL) at an ethnic restaurant. An inspection of the kitchen and storage areas revealed critical hygiene and health conditions:

Storage and cleaning

Raw and cooked food stored improperly, layers of dirt, encrustations and grease buildup on floors and equipment.

Food safety

Poor personal hygiene among staff, no barriers against insects and pests at the windows, and failure to indicate allergens on the menus.

To prevent health risks, the officers seized and destroyed on the spot about 250 kilograms of food and 1,200 out-of-date eggs. They also found that the restaurant lacked the necessary administrative requirements to operate, leading to fines of about €15,000 and the immediate suspension of its activities.

Seals on an unlicensed restaurant in Torrenova

A second raid targeted another ethnic restaurant in the Torrenova area, which had already been reported by residents for noise and loud music. Officers from the VI Torri Group found that the restaurant was open to the public despite an existing ban on continuing operations due to serious shortcomings in its authorisation. After confirming the violation, the officers proceeded to forcibly close the premises by sealing it, and announced further monitoring to ensure compliance with the order.