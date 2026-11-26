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SICILY / POLITICS & CURRENT AFFAIRS – A political truce after a bitter clash and a shift from controversy to concrete solidarity. In a video posted on social media, MP Ismaele La Vardera speaks about resolving the dispute that had pitted him against fellow MP Carlo Auteri, recalling the harsh remarks Auteri had made in the past and launching a message of turning the page.

Apologies from Auteri and recognition of the journey

In the video, Carlo Auteri is shown again apologising publicly for the words he had directed at La Vardera in those months, calling them unjustifiable by either anger or political conflict. The same MP acknowledges La Vardera’s commitment and merit for his work in Sicily, despite their opposing positions and alignments.

The compensation donated to charity

La Vardera explains that he had filed a criminal complaint against Auteri — who was facing the prospect of a trial — and that he had then been contacted again to reiterate the apologies. Although he obtained what he describes as substantial financial compensation, the MP announces that he and Auteri have decided not to keep it or use it for personal needs or for the election campaign, but to donate it to charity instead, with the idea of directing the funds towards hospital paediatric wards and the purchase of toys in time for Christmas.

Final message on protecting reputation

While accepting the apology and speaking of forgiveness and recovery after mistakes, La Vardera reiterates that anyone who speaks or writes on social media is not exempt from the consequences in terms of paying damages, and he announces that he will continue to defend his reputation against any attempt to mask or distort the truth.