Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“Giving citizens back their vote for the free municipal consortia and Metropolitan Cities is a necessity and an urgency. We can no longer delay a reform that concerns the quality of our democracy and the relationship between institutions and territories.” This was said by the regional minister responsible for local authorities and the civil service, Francesca Garigliano, after the Council of Ministers gave the green light to the delegated bill that reforms the single text on local authorities and reintroduces direct elections.

“Today, the wide-area bodies,” the minister continued, “manage decisive functions for the daily lives of millions of Sicilians: provincial roads, school buildings, environmental protection, land planning. And yet those who lead them are not chosen by the citizens. This is a gap in representation that weakens institutions and distances communities from the places where their future is decided. It is no longer tolerable, in particular, that the mayor of the capital Municipality should automatically also be the mayor of the Metropolitan City: people living in the Municipalities of the metropolitan area have never been able to have a say on who leads the body that decides for them, and they find themselves governed by a mayor elected only by the citizens of the capital. This is a distortion that penalises the most peripheral areas.”

“The Council of Ministers’ green light for the national reform points the way. In Sicily,” Garigliano concluded, “several bills have already been put forward: now we need to move to action. Direct voting is the foundation of democracy. Restoring it to wide-area bodies means giving every citizen, from the capital to the smallest Municipality, the same right to choose who governs them.”