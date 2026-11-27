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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The legal case dates back to when he was held in Piazza Armerina prison. A 28-year-old has been arrested by the Carabinieri in Carlentini to serve a two-year sentence under house arrest.

The man, already known to police for previous drug offences, was convicted of unauthorised access to communication devices by prisoners.

The offence took place between 2020 and 2021, when the young man was imprisoned at the penal institution in Piazza Armerina, in the province of Enna.

The order to enforce the sentence was issued by the Penal Enforcement Office of the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Appeal in Caltanissetta. The Carabinieri from Carlentini station carried out the order, taking the 28-year-old to his home, where he will serve his sentence under house arrest.