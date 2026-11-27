Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Municipal council of Syracuse has approved an amendment to the 2026 budget variation, submitted in the chamber by the group leader of Grande Sicilia, councillor Gabriella Troia, on behalf of the council groups Noi per la Città, Ho Scelto Siracusa and Francesco Italia Sindaco.

The proposal provides for a total allocation of €620,000 for a series of concrete interventions to benefit the city: new tree planting and maintenance of public green spaces, video surveillance systems, street furniture, equipment for the municipal cemetery, a water tanker for Civil Protection and support for the Santa Lucia concert and the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“This is an important result, the fruit of shared work and the desire to meet the city’s needs,” said the group leader of Grande Sicilia, Gabriella Troia. “We have chosen to invest in interventions that concern the quality of public spaces, safety, services and the promotion of local traditions. It shows that, through dialogue and institutional collaboration, it is possible to identify priorities and turn them into concrete choices for Syracuse.”

The approval of the amendment represents a concrete sign of unity in the municipal council and of attention to the area. The funds will allow action on various aspects of city life, with the aim of improving the usability of public spaces, strengthening services and making the city more welcoming and safe, without neglecting opportunities for socialising and the traditions that characterise its identity.