Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
CATANIA / NEWS & URBAN PLANNING – A further step forward in the urban regeneration of the historic San Berillo district in Catania. The municipal executive, led by mayor Enrico Trantino, has approved the executive project for the intervention called “Completion of the San Berillo regeneration plan”, with total investment of €6 million funded under the Integrated Urban Plans of Italy’s EU-funded recovery plan (PNRR).
With the documents now sent to Invitalia — which has already completed the tender procedure and selected the economic operator in charge — another administrative step is complete, allowing a new construction site to open in the heart of the district within a few weeks.
Trantino: “A comprehensive project to restore liveability and safety”
“We are keeping a precise commitment to San Berillo and its residents,” said mayor Enrico Trantino. “We are not just intervening on the roads or squares: we are returning a district to the city, reclaiming places that have been on the margins for too long, creating greater safety and encouraging the return of social life and activities. San Berillo is changing because we chose to tackle the problems not with episodic interventions but with a comprehensive project and continuity of action.”
“Urban regeneration also means this: giving people concrete reasons to live in, visit and invest in these places again,” Trantino concluded. “A redevelopment that aims to produce lasting effects, strengthening safety, liveability and the presence of functions and services, so that San Berillo can once again be fully part of the historic centre and the life of Catania.”
New square on the former depot site and recovery of lava stone slabs
The project, awarded under an integrated contract to the company CODEX S.C.A.R.L. as part of the framework agreement managed by Invitalia (of the total €6 million, about €2.47 million is allocated to the works and related safety costs), aims to reconnect the urban fabric through targeted works:
- New public square: the former disused depot in the block bounded by via Pistone, via Carro, via Buda and via delle Finanze will be transformed into a space for connection and socialising. Demolition of the existing structures and perimeter walls will open up new views and pedestrian crossings, with lava stone paving, green areas, trees, seating, drinking fountains, new street furniture, an information point with toilets, LED lighting and video surveillance;
- Via Montesano and via Coppola: resurfacing of the road and pavements, replacement of kerbs, tactile paths for the visually impaired, new ramps at crossings and improved public lighting;
- Historic identity and green spaces: recovery and repositioning of the existing lava stone slabs according to the original street layout, as well as redevelopment of the open space between via Montesano and via Paternò with new seating and trees.