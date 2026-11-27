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CATANIA / NEWS & URBAN PLANNING – A further step forward in the urban regeneration of the historic San Berillo district in Catania. The municipal executive, led by mayor Enrico Trantino, has approved the executive project for the intervention called “Completion of the San Berillo regeneration plan”, with total investment of €6 million funded under the Integrated Urban Plans of Italy’s EU-funded recovery plan (PNRR).

With the documents now sent to Invitalia — which has already completed the tender procedure and selected the economic operator in charge — another administrative step is complete, allowing a new construction site to open in the heart of the district within a few weeks.

Trantino: “A comprehensive project to restore liveability and safety”

“We are keeping a precise commitment to San Berillo and its residents,” said mayor Enrico Trantino. “We are not just intervening on the roads or squares: we are returning a district to the city, reclaiming places that have been on the margins for too long, creating greater safety and encouraging the return of social life and activities. San Berillo is changing because we chose to tackle the problems not with episodic interventions but with a comprehensive project and continuity of action.”

“Urban regeneration also means this: giving people concrete reasons to live in, visit and invest in these places again,” Trantino concluded. “A redevelopment that aims to produce lasting effects, strengthening safety, liveability and the presence of functions and services, so that San Berillo can once again be fully part of the historic centre and the life of Catania.”

New square on the former depot site and recovery of lava stone slabs

The project, awarded under an integrated contract to the company CODEX S.C.A.R.L. as part of the framework agreement managed by Invitalia (of the total €6 million, about €2.47 million is allocated to the works and related safety costs), aims to reconnect the urban fabric through targeted works: