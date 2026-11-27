Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The National Police (Polizia di Stato) Flying Squad of Police Headquarters in Syracuse and the Ortigia police station executed three precautionary custody orders—one for prison and two for house arrest—issued by the preliminary investigations judge at Syracuse Court against three men aged 36, 51 and 76, accused, in various capacities, of aggravated fraud.

The measures stem from meticulous investigative work carried out by detectives following an aggravated fraud committed jointly in Ortigia by the three individuals, all from Palermo, against an 80-year-old man from Syracuse.

The victim was approached in Ortigia’s historic centre by the three con artists, one of whom claimed to be a member of the Armed Forces.

The youngest of the three introduced himself to the victim as a foreign serviceman whose ship was about to depart and who urgently needed to sell some jewels. Meanwhile, the second accomplice, acting as a “friend”, would persuade the elderly man of the deal’s value, even offering to join as a partner in the purchase. The third accomplice then entered the scene: called by the first “friend”, he posed as a Syracuse goldsmith. By now the net had been skilfully cast, and the victim fell into the trap.

The elderly man was convinced and handed over a total of €3,000 to the fraudster, withdrawn from a bank.

The investigation, launched immediately after the victim filed a report at the Ortigia police station, shed full light on every step of the fraud.

The inquiries, which also drew on footage from surveillance cameras at the scene of the fraud, enabled the con artists to be identified and reported to the competent judicial authority.

Yesterday morning in Palermo, officers from Syracuse Police Headquarters, assisted by colleagues from the Flying Squad of Palermo Police Headquarters, carried out the measures in question.

The success of the police operation is an opportunity to remind everyone to be extremely cautious when offered the prospect of large profits or excessively good deals by unknown individuals, and that the phenomenon of fraud against the elderly must be tackled with both crime suppression and prevention. To this end, in addition to the many awareness meetings that Syracuse Police Headquarters organises at cultural centres and parishes, users are invited to follow the advice on the National Police social media channels and to call the emergency numbers at the slightest suspicion.