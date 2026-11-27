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MESSINA / CULTURE – The “Messina, City of Antonello” project continues, an initiative promoted by the municipal administration in partnership with the Antonello da Messina Association. After the cycle of events held between 2023 and 2025, it is now preparing to launch new activities to celebrate the life and work of the renowned Messina painter.

Over the past year, the project has attracted growing attention, helping to strengthen the bond between the city and one of its most representative figures in art history.

The press conference at Palazzo Zanca

The programme of upcoming initiatives will be presented at a press conference on Monday at 9.45am in the Sala Ovale of Palazzo Zanca.

Attendees will include:

the mayor Federico Basile ;

; the member of the municipal executive responsible for culture Vincenzo Caruso ;

; the president of the Antonello da Messina Association, Milena Romeo ;

; the president of AMMI, Francesca De Domenico.

Focus on schools and the younger generation

The presence of AMMI president Francesca De Domenico is particularly tied to one of the project’s next steps, aimed at the school community. The initiative seeks to engage students and younger generations in learning about and safeguarding the artistic and cultural heritage linked to Antonello da Messina.