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CASSIBILE, SYRACUSE / POLITICS & SCHOOLS – An investment of €1,268,421.98 to complete work on Cassibile’s new early years hub. The funds come from an amendment to the budget variation submitted by municipal councillor Matteo Melfi and approved during the Syracuse Municipal council meeting on 26 November.

Answers for families in the district

The project arises from the need to overcome the capacity issues of the current school building, which cannot accommodate all enrolment requests, leaving several children without a place and causing hardship for parents, also because of the distance from the urban centre.

“With this amendment, in full alignment with the municipal administration’s intentions, I wanted to allocate significant resources to completing a long-awaited project for the Cassibile community,” Matteo Melfi explained. “Thanks to these funds, it will be possible to continue the work with the goal of finally completing and delivering to the community a new school building that meets the area’s needs.”

Focus on outlying areas

In his remarks, the councillor emphasised the need to guarantee equal services and adequate infrastructure in the districts as well: “I believe it is essential to continue paying particular attention to outlying areas through concrete action and investments that improve citizens’ quality of life. Cassibile deserves proper services and infrastructure that meet its community’s needs.”

“Living in an outlying area must not mean having fewer rights, fewer services or fewer opportunities. Investing in our children means investing in the future of the entire community,” Melfi concluded.