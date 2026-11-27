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PRIOLO GARGALLO, SYRACUSE / CULTURE & SOCIAL – Inclusion takes centre stage in Priolo Gargallo for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The municipal authority is promoting “Every Person is Light”, an afternoon of meeting, sharing and awareness on inclusion, accessibility and participation. The event is on Thursday 3 December at 6pm at the Teatro Comunale, with free entry.

The programme: talk show, performance and sharing

The initiative spotlights the experiences, stories and talents of people with disabilities, their families and the professionals who work daily in the area. The schedule includes:

an introductory session on the meaning of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities;

a talk show devised by Gaetano Migliore and hosted with Veronica Centamore , featuring people with disabilities, family members, athletes and professionals discussing the role of sport, art and music in autonomy, relationships and participation;

and hosted with , featuring people with disabilities, family members, athletes and professionals discussing the role of sport, art and music in autonomy, relationships and participation; a music, singing and dance performance with people with and without disabilities sharing the same stage;

a final collective moment to share the stage and renew a common message of friendship, respect and inclusion.

“Turning the exception into the norm”

“This initiative,” said the mayor Pippo Gianni and the member of the municipal executive responsible for social policy Gipi Marullo, “grew out of an important reflection: for many people with disabilities, what is too often considered normal is still an exception. It is from this awareness that the deepest meaning of accessibility emerges: turning the exception into the norm, so that everyone can fully enjoy the spaces, opportunities and occasions offered by the community.”

The event is organised by the Pro Loco di Priolo Gargallo and the association Inclusione in Movimento ASD, in partnership with the Municipality of Priolo Gargallo’s social policy department and with the collaboration of the Cooperativa L’Albero and the association ASAC.