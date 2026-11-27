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POLITICS & HEALTH – New resources are set to be allocated in the Budget Law to strengthen services for people with autism spectrum disorders and support their families. The announcement comes from Luca Cannata, an MP for Fratelli d’Italia and vice-chair of the Chamber’s Budget Committee.

“I have submitted and included among the flagged amendments to the Budget Law a proposal, agreed with the Health Ministry and the under-secretary Marcello Gemmato, to allocate additional resources to strengthen health and social-health services for people with autism spectrum disorders,” the MP said.

Early diagnosis, recruitment and continuity of care

The proposal aims to act on several fronts to reinforce the support network across the country, through an allocation of several million euros whose exact amount will be determined in discussions with the offices of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) based on available resources.

The amendment’s main objectives are:

strengthen early diagnosis ;

; promote the recruitment and permanent appointment of specialist staff ;

; reinforce local services ;

; ensure continuity of care.

“I have always stood by the families and associations that work daily alongside people with autism,” Cannata concluded. “I will continue to work to ensure this proposal is included in the budget, providing concrete answers to their needs.”