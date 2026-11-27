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NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS – The post-mortem on the body of Gianni De Gennaro, the former police chief who died last Saturday in an annexe of his villa in the Maremma area of the province of Grosseto, lasted eleven hours. Forensic doctors from the Institute of Legal Medicine at Careggi hospital in Florence found “no signs of injury attributable to third parties on the body”, as stated in a note from the Maremma Public Prosecutor’s Office, thus confirming suicide by a gunshot to the head.

The forensic examination and the Public Prosecutor’s Office investigation

The autopsy, ordered by the Grosseto Public Prosecutor’s Office — which opened a file as a formality for incitement to suicide — was carried out by forensic doctors Beatrice Defraia and Andrea Paterna, with the participation of the family’s consultant, Professor Marco Di Paolo of the University of Pisa, and in the presence of the lawyers Enrico De Martino and Francesco Bertorotta. Toxicology tests have also been ordered to complete the clinical picture and precisely determine the time of death.

From the initial reconstructions and CCTV footage from the villa, De Gennaro was filmed walking in the garden at dawn and even firing a test shot to check the weapon was working. Investigators believe the act was planned: the letter addressed to the Caltanissetta prosecutor Salvatore De Luca is dated 17 November, while a handwriting analysis of the notes found in the house confirmed their authenticity. Meanwhile, the Carabinieri’s investigative unit are interviewing people close to the former prefect, including the gardener who discovered the body.

Lying in state and funeral in Rome

At around 7pm the coffin left Florence bound for Rome, where the funeral will take place:

Lying in state: tomorrow, Saturday 28 November , from 9am to 5pm , in the chapel of the Scuola Superiore di Polizia in via Pier della Francesca;

tomorrow, , from , in the chapel of the in via Pier della Francesca; Funeral: Monday 30 November, at noon, in the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.

The funeral ceremony will be attended by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. The Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Giorgio Mulè has also confirmed his attendance, while the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa has said he has booked to be there, subject to institutional commitments in Milan.