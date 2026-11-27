Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

At the national assembly of the association of Italian municipalities (ANCI), which closes today in Verona, the Municipality of Syracuse has been awarded first place in Italy in the ranking for staff participation in the mandatory training webinars introduced by the Zangrillo directive.

The award was given by the community “Se Sei Sindaco”, the largest national network of local administrators, with over 7,000 mayors registered. Syracuse scored 385 points, ahead of Melito di Porto Salvo in the province of Reggio Calabria (274 points) and another Sicilian town, Carini (Palermo), with 107 points.

As a prize, the Municipality of Syracuse was given software worth €6,750 to make services more accessible to people with special needs, thereby promoting inclusion. The symbolic cheque was presented to the mayor, Francesco Italia, and the deputy mayor, Edy Bandiera, by Davide Ferrari, administrator of “Se Sei Sindaco”, and Matteo Pitrelli, founder and CEO of okACCEDO, an Italian start-up specialising in digital accessibility.

“This is an award we accept with great satisfaction,” said Italia, “because it was earned directly by the Municipality’s workers through their initiative and desire to update their skills to improve performance and keep up with the constant changes affecting public administration every day. Investing in internal skills leads to more modern offices and more effective responses for citizens, including in terms of accessibility. It also shows that, complex as it is, Syracuse’s administrative machinery is active and responsive in overcoming difficulties and looks to innovation.”