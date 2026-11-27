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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS & HEALTH – Overcoming bureaucratic fragmentation between social and healthcare services to effectively protect the elderly, people with disabilities and vulnerable individuals. This was the central theme of an initiative promoted by the Democratic Party at the Urban Center in Syracuse, moderated by Antonella Fucile (spokesperson for the PD Provincial Health Working Group), on integrating social and healthcare services in the Syracuse area.

After institutional greetings from Piergiorgio Gerratana (PD provincial secretary), Matilde Di Giovanni (city secretary) and Riccardo Gionfriddo (president of the city assembly), social policy expert Faust Fiorini introduced the system’s critical issues, followed by Caterina De Benedictis, who presented the Municipal administration’s position through an interview with the head of Syracuse’s social services.

Key issues: the provincial health authority (ASP), the third sector, Municipalities and resources

During the debate—which also opened with a video message from Nino Cartabellotta, president of the GIMBE Foundation— institutional representatives, technicians and members of associations spoke:

Gioacchino Iraci (special commissioner of the ASP of Syracuse): addressed passive healthcare mobility and resource shortages, committing to healthcare closer to citizens and to activating targeted services;

(special commissioner of the ASP of Syracuse): addressed passive healthcare mobility and resource shortages, committing to healthcare closer to citizens and to activating targeted services; Maria Concetta Storaci : highlighted delays in applying regulations and called for greater legal autonomy for third-sector bodies;

: highlighted delays in applying regulations and called for greater legal autonomy for third-sector bodies; Sebino Scaglione : emphasised the role of volunteering and proposed a co-programming table between associations, public bodies and businesses to make Community Houses operational;

: emphasised the role of volunteering and proposed a co-programming table between associations, public bodies and businesses to make Community Houses operational; Enzo Cannavò and Salvo Sorbello : present as representatives of the ASP advisory committee (Regional Law 5/1999);

: present as representatives of the ASP advisory committee (Regional Law 5/1999); Tiziano Spada (member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, PD): stressed the need for better coordination between ASP and Municipalities, which currently bear the full cost of many social services;

(member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, PD): stressed the need for better coordination between ASP and Municipalities, which currently bear the full cost of many social services; Antonio Nicita (senator and PD deputy whip in Palazzo Madama): underlined that investing in integration reduces public spending over time, criticising cuts and waste by the Meloni government that penalise a Sicily marked by depopulation and fragility.

Territorial Pact and Observatory on social policies

At the end of the proceedings, two operational proposals were relaunched to provide timely and dignified responses to citizens: