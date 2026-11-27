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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

NEWS & TRAFFIC – A serious road accident occurred this afternoon, Friday 27 November, on Provincial Road 4 at kilometre marker 4+700, in the area between Piazza Armerina and Valguarnera. For reasons still under investigation, two vehicles collided violently, and a young woman from Valguarnera died in the impact.

The rescue and the injured driver in hospital

The alarm was raised at around 3.15pm, with the Fire Brigade from the Piazza Armerina station responding. The driver of the other vehicle involved was also injured and was immediately treated by 118 medical staff before being taken to hospital.

Investigations and traffic

At the scene, the Carabinieri also worked to manage traffic and carry out the necessary investigations to reconstruct the exact circumstances of the crash.