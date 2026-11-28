Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

LENTINI, SYRACUSE / POLITICS – Luca La Ferla is the new city commissioner of Grande Sicilia – MPA in Lentini. This continues the movement’s reorganisation phase in the province of Syracuse, with the aim of consolidating its presence in the area and promoting new opportunities for political participation.

The appointment was signed by Vincenzo Vinciullo, provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia. La Ferla will be tasked with leading the movement’s current rooting phase in Lentini by building a local leadership team, launching new political initiatives and constantly listening to the community’s concerns.

The words of Luca La Ferla and Giuseppe Carta

“I accept the appointment as city coordinator with great pride and a sense of responsibility – Luca La Ferla said. It is a role that deeply honours me and one I intend to carry out with enthusiasm and dedication. I thank Giuseppe Carta, Vinciullo and the entire party for their trust. I will work with passion and determination to build a serious political project that is close to the citizens and the needs of the area.”

Giuseppe Carta, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, also expressed satisfaction, offering greetings to the new appointee and recognition to his predecessor: “I wish Luca La Ferla all the best in his new role and am certain he will rise to the challenge. I would also like to sincerely thank Enzo Reale, the outgoing commissioner, for his availability and the seriousness with which he carried out his work. Everyone’s contribution is important for the movement’s path in Lentini.”