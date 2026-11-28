Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA / NEWS & TRAFFIC – More blood on the roads of Catania. The victim of the serious road accident that occurred yesterday evening in via Sabato Martelli Castaldi, in the area between viale Mario Rapisardi and Cibali, was Gabriele Governo, 21.

According to an initial reconstruction, the young man was riding a Piaggio Beverly scooter when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed violently into a van parked along the carriageway.

Rescue efforts and death in hospital

The Fire Brigade and 118 medics arrived at the scene. Rescuers extracted the 21-year-old from under the vehicle and rushed him to the nearby emergency room at Garibaldi Centro hospital, where he unfortunately died shortly afterwards due to the serious injuries sustained in the impact.

Municipal Police surveys and investigation into causes

Technical surveys were carried out by officers from the Municipal Police, who are working to accurately reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. A decisive contribution to the investigation could come from footage captured by surveillance cameras in the area.

At present, the hypotheses under consideration by investigators include high speed or a reckless manoeuvre, but it will be the ongoing checks that determine what caused the loss of control of the scooter.