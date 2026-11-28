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Thirty previously unseen watercolours on display

The exhibition at the Italian Cultural Institute celebrates the artist’s deep ties with the UK, showcasing views, monuments and landscapes of late-19th-century Lazio.

The alleys, squares, aqueducts and countryside of 19th-century Lazio arrive in the British capital with the exhibition “Memories of a lost Rome”, dedicated to Ettore Roesler Franz. Hosted by the Italian Cultural Institute in London until 29 January 2027, it brings together thirty watercolours from the artist’s heirs’ private collection, alongside a precious selection of period photographs.

The exhibition portrays a city undergoing rapid change after Rome was declared capital of the Kingdom of Italy. The works are arranged in thematic sections ranging from “lost Rome” to the Appian Way, via the Roman Campagna, Tivoli, the ancient aqueducts and the Lazio marshes. Completing the display, a large screen shows photographs taken by Roesler Franz himself, offering visitors a direct visual dialogue between painting and photography to observe how the territory evolved.

The show also pays homage to the historic relationship between the painter and the Anglo-Saxon world: Roesler Franz spoke fluent English, preferred British materials for painting and exhibited regularly at the most prestigious London institutions, including the Royal Academy.

Inaugurated by the institute’s director, Francesco Bongarrà, in the presence of the artist’s descendants, the initiative lets the international public rediscover one of the leading visual chroniclers of 19th-century Rome, who preserved the memory of places now lost or radically transformed.